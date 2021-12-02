King City juvenile arrested on multiple weapons charges

KING CITY Calif. (KION) King City Police arrested a juvenile after finding multiple weapons inside their home.

Police said a person reported a video of intoxicated teens where one of them was alluding to criminal activity.

Monterey County Probation Department and the Greenfield Police Department searched the juvenile's home where they found a stolen sawed-off shotgun, extended magazine and numerous pieces of gang paraphernalia. Police said they also found a loaded handgun on his waist when they went to arrest him.

