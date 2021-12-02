‘Tis the Season: New Yorkers enjoy Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting with COVID-19 safety guidelines
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting had a limited number of viewing areas this year, but New Yorkers were excited for the event Wednesday night.
The NYPD implemented some COVID-19 safety distance guidelines.
MORE: Guide: Everything you need to know to visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
There were only two access points, police say: West 48th Street/Fifth Avenue and West 51st Street/Sixth Avenue.
