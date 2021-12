ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Onalaska School Board and administration will host an informational meeting for prospective board members at 5 p.m. Thursday in the district office at 237 Second Ave. S.

The election will take place in April.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.