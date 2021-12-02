Rockville Centre neighbors join together to condemn march by Proud Boys through village

The Rockville Centre community came together Wednesday to denounce hate after the Proud Boys marched in the village over the weekend.

More than 100 people showed up on the steps of Beth Emeth synagogue to show their opposition to the far-right group that came by on Saturday.

The Proud Boys are classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League. They had their faces covered with bandannas and handed out flyers detailing their group's message.

"A defined hateful group invaded our downtown, trying to disrupt our beliefs..." says Mayor Francis Murray. "It's not going to happen here."

Others say that they can't remain silent because everyone has to learn to get along and appreciate other without having hateful messages out there.