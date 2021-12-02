ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'It's embarrassing.' Chris Cuomo speaks publicly about indefinite suspension from CNN

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32z13Z_0dBiXae400

Chris Cuomo spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since being suspended from his job at CNN.

He discussed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show "Let's Get After It."

"It hurts to even say it, it's embarrassing," Cuomo said. "But I understand it."

The Southampton resident says he only wanted to help and never wanted to compromise his colleagues.

Cuomo was taken off the air after new documents released by the state Attorney General's Office revealed he played a greater role in the defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, than was previously known.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Windy and cold today before light snow arrives

Today will be mostly sunny, windy and colder before snow makes its way into some parts of the region. Wednesday will be cloudy with light snow likely beginning in the late morning. A coating to an inch of snow is the most likely scenario for western Connecticut before it clears...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Chris Cuomo, fired from CNN, is leaving his SiriusXM radio show

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo said Monday that he will "no longer be doing" his SiriusXM radio show, just days after he lost his high-profile cable news spot. Cuomo is normally the host of "Let's Get After It with Chris Cuomo" at noon ET on SiriusXM, but former ABC News and NBC News reporter Brian Ross was behind the microphone when the show aired Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Southampton
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN fires Chris Cuomo

New York (CNN) — CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been "terminated" by the network, "effective immediately." The announcement came after an outside law firm was retained to review information about exactly how Cuomo aided his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual harassment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
uticaphoenix.net

Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty. CNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy