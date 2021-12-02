'It's embarrassing.' Chris Cuomo speaks publicly about indefinite suspension from CNN

Chris Cuomo spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since being suspended from his job at CNN.

He discussed his indefinite suspension on his SiriusXM show "Let's Get After It."

"It hurts to even say it, it's embarrassing," Cuomo said. "But I understand it."

The Southampton resident says he only wanted to help and never wanted to compromise his colleagues.

Cuomo was taken off the air after new documents released by the state Attorney General's Office revealed he played a greater role in the defense of his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, than was previously known.