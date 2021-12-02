Astros GM James Click cannot escape Carlos Correa
(SportsRadio 610) - Astros general manager James Click introduced newly signed reliever Hector Neris on Tuesday and while it is a notable signing to strengthen Houston's bullpen, there was really one thing reporters wanted to talk about.
Where are the Astros' contract negotiations with free agent Carlos Correa? With the Dec. 1 deadline for a leaguewide work stoppage looming, and Correa the biggest free agent star still on the market, everyone wants to know what's going on.
On Wednesday's Payne & Pendergast , Seth and Sean react to some of Astros GM James Click's press conference to announce the Neris signing and his refusal to address if anything's going on with Correa.
Comments / 0