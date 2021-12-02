ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Southland coastal areas draped in fog; forecasters urge caution on the roads

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

Parts of Los Angeles County looked a little more like merry old England today, with heavy fog draping coastal areas and dramatically reducing visibility during the evening rush hour.

The foggy conditions were also persistent Wednesday morning, repeating a pattern that vexed many motorists the previous few days.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Wednesday afternoon that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday for the Los Angeles County coastal region, extending into downtown. The advisory includes areas such as Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Long Beach.

The advisory also extended into coastal areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Forecasters warned that visibility would be reduced to a quarter-mile or less in some areas.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the NWS warned.

Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Long Beach Airport

