COVID-19: How Cases in the Bakersfield, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiXEQC00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Bakersfield, CA metro area consists of just Kern County. As of November 30, there were 17,632.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bakersfield residents, 18.8% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bakersfield metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.5% in May 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 10.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bakersfield, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 358,964 7,635.4 4,095 87.1
41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 158,928 7,995.0 1,999 100.6
42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 22,028 8,040.5 222 81.0
42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 42,912 8,586.3 412 82.4
34900 Napa, CA 139,623 13,372 9,577.2 104 74.5
42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 47,035 10,573.7 548 123.2
46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 47,422 10,733.1 356 80.6
40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 248,898 10,747.0 3,309 142.9
42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 31,294 11,090.7 358 126.9
17020 Chico, CA 225,817 25,295 11,201.5 309 136.8
41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 52,340 12,076.3 625 144.2
41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 404,708 12,204.4 4,319 130.2
37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 103,646 12,233.0 1,188 140.2
31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 1,858,436 14,026.3 32,803 247.6
44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 107,000 14,408.8 1,833 246.8
39820 Redding, CA 179,212 25,917 14,461.6 440 245.5
49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 25,194 14,607.8 269 156.0
23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 155,899 15,835.0 2,246 228.1
32900 Merced, CA 271,382 44,807 16,510.7 664 244.7
40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 756,827 16,595.4 11,250 246.7
31460 Madera, CA 155,433 26,005 16,730.7 311 200.1
33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 91,299 16,807.8 1,413 260.1
12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 156,517 17,632.9 1,781 200.6
47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 85,614 18,535.3 1,082 234.3
20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 38,128 21,100.0 769 425.6
25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 35,038 23,251.6 358 237.6

