Richmond County, GA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiXDXT00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC metro area consists of Richmond County, Aiken County, Columbia County, and four other counties. As of November 30, there were 16,870.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Augusta residents, 13.6% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Augusta-Richmond County metro area, Richmond County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 17,582.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Richmond County, the most of any county in Augusta-Richmond County, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Lincoln County, there were 15,338.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Augusta-Richmond County.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Augusta-Richmond County metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.9% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 9,375 11,712.7 156 194.9
17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 44,773 14,017.8 939 294.0
42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 54,285 14,062.2 966 250.2
10500 Albany, GA 148,436 21,629 14,571.3 657 442.6
12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 857,908 14,634.0 12,528 213.7
31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 36,058 15,711.3 1,010 440.1
12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 33,416 16,030.2 391 187.6
47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 29,679 16,428.8 515 285.1
12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 101,159 16,870.6 1,653 275.7
15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 20,270 17,265.8 460 391.8
46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 26,120 17,974.7 421 289.7
40660 Rome, GA 97,369 18,655 19,159.1 390 400.5
23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 38,838 19,549.3 667 335.7
19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 30,609 21,262.0 493 342.5

