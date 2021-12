Boris Johnson has said he does not want Britons to cancel their Christmas parties or nativity plays as he set out plans to tackle the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.The prime minister said another lockdown was “unlikely” but the government will keep “everything under review” during a No 10 press conference on the variant and plans to expand the booster vaccine rollout.“On Christmas parties and nativity plays, we don’t want people to cancel such events,” Mr Johnson said, adding: “We think that overwhelmingly the best thing for kids is to be in school.”Asked if he agreed with...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO