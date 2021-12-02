ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas DSHS expands COVID sequencing efforts as first omicron case is discovered in U.S.

On Wednesday, the first omicron case was officially...

First Omicron Variant Case Identified in U.S.

Dec. 1, 2021 -- The first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States was confirmed by officials today in an individual in California who had recently traveled to South Africa. He or she was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and experienced only "mild symptoms that are improving," officials with the CDC said.
First Omicron case confirmed in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4) – The CDC has confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in the United States. The individual returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021, and is fully vaccinated with mild symptoms that are reportedly improving. They have been self-quarantining since the positive test. The University...
Contact tracing revs up in some states as omicron reaches US

The arrival of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. has health officials in some communities reviving contact tracing operations in an attempt to slow and better understand its spread as scientists study how contagious it is and whether it can thwart vaccines. In New York City, officials...
U.S. confirms nation’s first case of omicron Covid variant in California

U.S. health officials have confirmed the country’s first case of the new, heavily mutated coronavirus variant called omicron in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said the individual, who was fully vaccinated, had just returned from traveling in...
State of Texas: Lab expands efforts to track COVID variants in Texas

The state takes new steps to improve testing to track variants of the virus, bringing the bulk of the viral sequencing work to Texas rather than relying on the CDC. Maggie takes us inside the lab where they do the testing. Plus, she interviews the state epidemiologist on why the tracking is important. The epidemiologist also addresses the issue of Texans rejecting the vaccine, in part because of the idea that shots might be less effective against the Omicron variant. Why she says it’s still important to get the jab.
Omicron variant found in nearly one-third of U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to about one-third of U.S. states, but the Delta version remains the majority of COVID-19 infections as cases rise nationwide, U.S. health officials said on Sunday. Though the emergence of the new variant has caused alarm worldwide,...
Virus Expert Just Gave This Omicron Update

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is cause of concern, say virus experts, who are warning you take safety measures but also say they don't know exactly how dangerous the virus is. (One thing they do know is that Delta is still stalking the USA, so be careful.) To help keep you safe, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
