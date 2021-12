University of North Georgia women’s basketball player Julianne Sutton was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Sutton led the No. 5 Nighthawks to three wins last week, averaging 17 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The senior forward from Flowery Branch, Georgia, scored 17 with nine rebounds against Benedict, had 12 points and six boards against Delta State and 22 points, 11 rebounds against Montevallo. She shot 56 percent from the field and 78 percent from the line, adding four assists, two blocks and a steal.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO