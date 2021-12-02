ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better lays off 900 workers one day after capital infusion

By Brad Finkelstein
nationalmortgagenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a day after online lender Better.com amended a merger agreement to put cash on its balance sheet in order to expand, it laid off approximately 900 workers or 9% of its existing workforce. The staff reductions involved workers in both the U.S. and India, but the breakdown by...

The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
Inman.com

Better lays off 900 employees, revamps terms of SPAC merger

Better HoldCo Inc. is laying off 9 percent of its workforce — roughly 900 employees in the U.S. and India — and has revamped the terms under which it plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. In a video posted to YouTube,...
Housing Wire

Better.com lays off LOs, secures $750M cash injection

Digital mortgage lender Better.com is laying off 9% of its workforce ahead of a $750 million cash injection from financial backer SoftBank Group. Company officials say the moves will allow refi-heavy Better to increase its strength in a mortgage market that is increasingly becoming purchase-focused. The layoffs were announced by...
nationalmortgagenews.com

Better.com's SPAC terms revised to provide an immediate capital infusion

Better.com's merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company Aurora Acquisition was revised to provide the New York-based mortgage lender with immediate capital to support its growth activities. The new agreement replaces $1.78 billion in financing — consisting of a $1.5 billion public investment in private equity component from Aurora and...
businessobserverfl.com

Investment firm to lay off 175 employees locally as it outsources work

ST. PETERSBURG — Franklin Templeton Investments is laying of 175 employees in St. Petersburg. The layoffs will begin Jan. 31 and the job losses will be permanent. The investment firm, in a letter to the state, says the job cuts are a result of a decision to outsource work done by its global transfer agency to Jacksonville-based FIS Global, a financial products and services company.
The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon manufacturer closing down lays off 62 early 2022

Citing pandemic struggles, Kauffman Engineering is shutting down two plants in Lebanon and laying off 58 employees. The company started in 1973 has told the state it will permanently close facilities on Ransdell Road and Mt. Zion Road beginning in January. In a written statement, the company wrote the cause of the closure is “the ongoing economic impact of the supply chain and labor disruption brought about by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.”
AZFamily

Concession workers at Sky Harbor return after 10-day strike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a 10 day strike, concession workers with HMS Host headed back to work on Thursday. Employees who were a part of the "UNITE HERE LOCAL 11" Union walked off the job just before the Thanksgiving holiday. Union members said they wanted more out of their...
Seekingalpha.com

L1 Capital International buys Activision after recent scandal-inspired sell-off

L1 Capital International sees value in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) after the stock suffered a major sell-off in recent weeks prompted by a sexual misconduct scandal that has put the video game maker's CEO on the hot seat. L1 disclosed in a letter to investors that it has established a position...
nationalmortgagenews.com

Nonbank mortgage jobs start to flatline as firms report layoffs

The employment estimates for nondepository lenders show a flattening trend through October as news of job cuts at individual companies made headlines this week. Nonbank mortgage payroll estimates did eke out a small net gain, rising slightly to 391,700 from an upwardly-revised 391,300 the previous month, and markedly from 353,500 a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, while some companies with cyclical growth prospects such as non-qualified mortgage specialist Angel Oak continue to report expansion, thinning profit margins and layoffs at companies like Better and Interfirst suggest housing-finance companies are more generally experiencing a squeeze in their bottom lines and are budgeting less for personnel as result.
phillytrib.com

‘We built this company’: Workers at Philly-based Gopuff mount one-day strike

Dozens of employees for Philadelphia-based delivery company Gopuff gathered outside the company’s headquarters in Northern Liberties on Tuesday to protest what they say are unfair working conditions, ranging from falling pay to safety concerns. “We built this company,” said Barbara Evans, 68, who’s worked for Gopuff for three-and-a-half years. “We...
wraltechwire.com

Interfirst Mortgage Company to lay off 77 Charlotte workers

CHARLOTTE – The mortgage company Interfirst, headquartered in the Chicago area, will lay off 77 North Carolina workers from the company’s Charlotte office, according to a required notice sent by the company to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The letter, which meets requirements set forth by North Carolina’s Worker...
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae promotes two longtime leaders to key positions

Fannie Mae announced two major promotions within its finance leadership team, naming Chryssa Halley executive vice president and chief financial officer to help guide the company’s increased social responsibility efforts. It also appointed Jim Holmberg senior vice president and controller. Halley most recently held the title of senior vice president...
