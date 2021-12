MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 5,097 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, for a seven-day average of 3,015 cases. It was the first time the state had over 5,000 cases in one day since last November. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than nine thousand Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19. In Marathon County, 252 new COVID cases were reported. That’s the second-highest daily case count since the pandemic began.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO