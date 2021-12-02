19-year-old man fatally wounded in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot in the chest, police said.

Police responded to an apartment complex on 86th Street at about 5:11 p.m. The victim had a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials identified the teen as Jaden Cruz of Brooklyn.

No arrests had been made and police were still investigating early Thursday.

