Brooklyn, NY

19-year-old man fatally wounded in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile
 5 days ago

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot in the chest, police said.

Police responded to an apartment complex on 86th Street at about 5:11 p.m. The victim had a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials identified the teen as Jaden Cruz of Brooklyn.

No arrests had been made and police were still investigating early Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 8

Robert G.
5d ago

Real senseless stuff. I am sorry for his family. So much violence in the city across all nabes.

Reply
8
 

PIX11

PIX11

