ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mark Canha explains in-person meeting led to signing with Mets: ‘It’s nice to feel wanted’

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKdrE_0dBiWCKr00

Mark Canha has played in 645 games in the major leagues, but not one of those games was against the Mets.

The seven-year veteran has spent his entire big league career with the Oakland A’s, so he didn’t know much about the franchise prior to the Mets pursuing him in free agency.

So why sign a two-year deal with a team he knew next to nothing about? As it turns out, a meeting with team president Sandy Alderson and GM Billy Eppler changed everything and made Canha want to bring his talents to Queens.

“Sandy and Billy came out to see me in person,” Canha said on Wednesday, “and nobody else did that.”

Alderson and Eppler jumped on a plane to meet Canha out west on Nov. 22, which happens to be Alderson’s birthday.

“I didn’t think much of it at the time, but then after the meeting I was thinking ‘Man, I’m really glad they did that,’ because I don’t really know anything about the Mets,” Canha said. “I don’t think I’ve ever played a game against the Mets in my career. … It gave me some really good insight and it just made an impression on me just how much they were talking to my wife just as much as they were talking to me.

“It very much felt like a family, and they really cared about my wife being there and reassuring her about everything the organization has to offer and all of that. I would say the Mets may not have been a favorite before that meeting, and then after that meeting, they were kind of one of the favorites. The fact that they were the only team that did that was pretty cool, made a big impression, and showed me a lot.”

Canha has a career slash line of .244/.344/.431 slash line with 89 homers, 294 RBI, and 346 runs scored. He can play all over the outfield, and when Eppler was asked about whether the Mets went after Canha with hopes of playing him in center or in a corner outfield spot, he spoke about the importance of lineup versatility.

That versatility made Canha a prime target for the Mets, and the outfielder is happy to feel appreciated by his new club.

“I’m very excited. Why the Mets? It’s the Mets because it’s nice to feel wanted and the Mets made it abundantly clear that they wanted me, and they demonstrated that in various ways,” Canha said. “I think I was ready for the big stage, and New York’s a big stage and I want that big stage to show the world what I can do. I kind of got the impression that the Mets were going to be going for it and I wanted to play for a competitor. I liked everything I was hearing from Billy and Sandy every time we talked.

“I’m very excited and my family is very excited to be in a place like New York as well. My wife and I are very much city people, and we’re looking forward to being in New York and playing for the Mets.”

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Report: Mets land Marte, Canha, Escobar in $124.5M blockbuster day

The New York Mets and free-agent outfielder Starling Marte have agreed to a four-year, $78-million deal, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Marte, 33, is coming off a career year spent between the Miami Marlins and Oakland Athletics. The former All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner hit .310/.383/.458 with 12 homers and 47 stolen bases over 120 games last year.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Reports: Mets Sign Eduardo Escobar

According to multiple reports, the New York Mets have signed third basemen Eduardo Escobar to a deal of two years, 20 million dollars. The deal also reportedly has a third-year option. Escobar spent the 2021 season with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers. Escobar is currently 32 years...
MLB
New York Post

Mets add outfield depth, sign Mark Canha to two-year deal

The Mets’ Black Friday haul includes a right-handed bat to help fill an outfield need. Mark Canha reached agreement with the Mets on a two-year deal worth $26.5 million on Friday, pending a physical, an industry source confirmed. The contract also includes a club option for 2024. Canha, 32, spent the last seven years with the Athletics, for whom he played all three outfield positions and first base.
NFL
SportsGrid

The Mets have signed Starling Marte

The Mets have signed Starling Marte to a four-year contract, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Last season, Marte was traded from the Marlins to the Athletics and had a big free-agent season with a slash line of .310/.383/.458 to go along with 12 HRs and 47 SBs in just 120 games. Marte will...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Sandy Alderson
NESN

The Mets have signed Mark Canha

The Mets have signed Mark Canha to a two-year contract, Joel Sherman of the New Post reports. The contract is worth $26.5 million. Canha could be slated to take over right-field if/when Michael Conforto departs in free agency. Canha will be 33 years of age during spring training. He has seen his average dip during the past two seasons. Canha batted a career-high of .273 in 2019 but only .246 in 2020 and .231 last season. Canha also set a career-high in HRs in 2019 with 26; other than that, though, he has never eclipsed 17 HRs in a season.
MLB
theScore

Report: Mets, Canha agree to 2-year, $26.5M deal

The New York Mets and free-agent outfielder/first baseman Mark Canha have agreed to a two-year, $26.5-million deal with a third-year option, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The 32-year-old has spent his entire major-league career with the Oakland Athletics, hitting .244/.344/.431 with 89 homers and 29 steals while playing...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

With Marte and Canha, Mets Instantly Boost Outfield

Happy Thanksgiving, Mets fans. In one of the best 24 hours for the Mets in recent memory, new general manager Billy Eppler made a trio of signings on Black Friday that set the tone in his first month on the job, essentially saying , “we’re here to contend.”. Hours after...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Ex-A's outfielder Canha close to deal with Mets

After seven MLB seasons with the Athletics, Mark Canha appears to be headed for greener pastures. Canha and the New York Mets are nearing a contract agreement, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday night, citing league sources. The two-year contract is worth $26.5 million, New York Post's Joel Sherman reported a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#The Oakland A#Gm
East Bay Times

Mark Canha all but confirms he’ll leave the A’s: ‘It was a good ride’

Leaving the A’s will hit Mark Canha harder than any of the other 11 free agents who’ll likely leave Oakland after the team signaled a rebuild is coming this off-season. Born and raised in San Jose before playing at Cal, Canha signaled he won’t be back in Oakland, where he’s spent his entire seven-year major league career.
NFL
fangraphs.com

Mets Add Marte, Canha, Escobar in Thanksgiving Weekend Shopping Spree

Like many Americans last weekend, the Mets took out their credit cards once the Thanksgiving turkey was digested, coming to terms with three free agents on multi-year contracts. Starling Marte, coming off the best season of his career, received the most lucrative package, a four-year deal worth $78 million. New York also clarified its third base situation considerably with the addition of Eduardo Escobar on a two-year, $20 million contract. And the team’s revamped outfield may have been completed with the final of the three signings, a two-year, $26.5 million pact with former Athletic Mark Canha. Neither Marte nor Escobar was eligible for a qualifying offer, and Canha did not receive one from Oakland, so the Mets have clear sailing in terms of draft pick compensation.
LIFESTYLE
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets close to signing Max Scherzer?

The Mets are nearing a multi-year contract with Max Scherzer, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi writes (Twitter link). Based on multiple reports from earlier Sunday night, Scherzer may be on the verge of signing the largest average annual value contract in baseball history. SNY’s Andy Martino reported earlier Sunday night that the Mets were prepared to go beyond $40 million in annual salary, and in Martino’s latest tweet, he writes that New York is offering Scherzer $42 million over either three or four years. Scherzer is represented by the Boras Corporation.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

Reports: Former A’s outfielders Mark Canha, Starling Marte to sign with Mets

Two-thirds of the A’s most recent outfield is reportedly headed to Queens. Mark Canha and Starling Marte were each in agreement on free-agent deals with the New York Mets as of Friday night, according to multiple reports. Canha and the Mets were nearing a two-year, $26.5 million deal, according to...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets, Mark Canha agree to two-year contract

The Mets have agreed to a two-year contract with Mark Canha for a guaranteed $26.5 million, pending a physical, according to Joel Sherman. The deal includes an option for a third year. The 32-year-old Canha has spent his entire major league career with the A’s thus far, and he developed...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

A look at the Mets’ outfield following the additions of Marte and Canha

The Mets had themselves a busy Black Friday. In addition to inking infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year deal, the club signed outfielders Mark Canha (to a two-year deal worth $26.5 million) and Starling Marte (to a four-year deal worth $78 million) to cap off a frantic day of spending. Billy Eppler mentioned at his introductory press conference that, in addition to being very engaged in the starting pitching market, he would focus on improving the outfield. Given the flurry of activity on Friday, he has seemingly lived up to his word on that front.
MLB
Daily Republic

Canha, Marte reportedly headed to N.Y. Mets

OAKLAND – Two-thirds of the A’s most recent outfield is reportedly headed to Queens. Mark Canha and Starling Marte were each in agreement on free-agent deals with the New York Mets as of Friday night, according to multiple reports. Canha and the Mets were nearing a two-year, $26.5 million deal,...
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

Mets agree to deal with OF Mark Canha

The Mets have agreed to a deal with former Oakland Athletics outfielder Mark Canha. The 32-year-old will reportedly get a two-year deal with a third-year option for a guaranteed $26.5 million, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal is pending a physical. Last season, Canha hit .231...
MLB
The Ringer

Max Scherzer’s Signing Signals a New Era for the Mets. Will It Be Successful?

Wait, it was only 12 days ago that the Mets still didn’t have a general manager? And it was only 10 days ago that Noah Syndergaard said uncertainty in the Mets’ front office helped push him to sign with the Angels in free agency? And it was only five days ago that Mets owner Steve Cohen rage-tweeted, “I guess words and promises don’t matter” after Steven Matz spurned his old team for the Cardinals?
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy