Not even a month into the offseason, and we’ve already heard a number of rumors surrounding Freddie Freeman. We already know he’s rejected a five-year, $135 million contract from the Braves, which would have made him the highest-paid first baseman in the game. We also know the issue between Freeman and the Braves is the length of the contract. Alex Anthopoulos seems hesitant to offer anything greater than five years, at least thus far, while Freeman is looking for a deal at least six years long. We know the Yankees and their deep pockets are among the teams interested, and most recently, it’s been reported that the fact that there has been no progress between Freeman and the Braves in negotiations is worrisome.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO