Fortnite Chapter 3 is presumably just days away, and while we prepare to unpack a full slate of new mechanics, loot, locations, and more, at least one new addition to the game may have already leaked: seagulls. The beachy birds were mentioned by Fortnite's most famous leaker, who tends not to open up unless he's sure of something. With that in mind, it feels safe to say seagulls will be joining the likes of wolves, chickens, boar, and more in Fortnite Chapter 3.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO