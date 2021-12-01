County Special District Seeks Software Update, Services

How does Citrix help government agencies use e-signatures?. Citrix RightSignature is an all-in-one, easy to use solution to help your agency get all your important documents signed electronically. RightSignature offers a single guided experience to help your employees upload, transmit, fill out, sign, and return electronic contracts and documents with no scanning or faxing and help at every step of the way. When considering different remote signature platforms, California State Departments should assess security, workflow tracking, ease-of-use, and the total cost of ownership. This is why multiple California State Departments currently leverage RightSignature today. Due to its per user license model, pricing is lower compared to other eSignature solutions.
