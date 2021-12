According to the San Diego Union-Tribune , Aztecs sophomore guard Lamont Butler suffered a fractured wrist Tuesday night against Long Beach State, and will miss an undetermined amount of time. Butler is averaging 9.7 points 2.1 rebounds and 2 assists in 24 minutes per game for the 5-2 Aztecs.

On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Brian Dutcher was asked about Lamont Butler's status after last night's injury: