Baltimore, MD

COVID-19: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiVN0d00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD metro area consists of Baltimore County, the city of Baltimore, Anne Arundel County, and four other counties. As of November 30, there were 9,363.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Baltimore residents, the 20th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area, Baltimore city has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 10,522.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Baltimore city, the most of any county in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Howard County, there were 7,389.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
15680 California-Lexington Park, MD 112,290 10,385 9,248.4 174 155.0
12580 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 2,796,733 261,876 9,363.6 5,083 181.7
41540 Salisbury, MD-DE 404,417 57,708 14,269.4 1,063 262.8
25180 Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV 283,147 43,645 15,414.3 664 234.5
19060 Cumberland, MD-WV 98,612 15,379 15,595.5 386 391.4

