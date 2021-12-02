ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensenville, IL

Bodycam footage released of Bensenville officer shot 8 times while responding to domestic call

By Patrick Elwood
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEsVz_0dBiVHiH00

BESENVILLE, Ill. — Bodycam footage was released Wednesday showing the shooting of a Besenvillle police officer — who was shot eight times earlier this month.

Officer Steven Kotlewski responded to a domestic call at the 100 block of South York Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

In the video, his own bodycam footage shows Kotlewski making his way to an apartment in a complex on York Road.

He enters the apartment and sees a woman sitting on a couch. In just a matter of mere moments, he’s confronted by an gunman, later identified as Kiante Tyler, 21, who immediately opens fire.

Kotlewski is unable to draw his service weapon as he is shot eight times. He took one shot to the back, which was stopped by his vest, and another to the back which landed under his vest. Kotlewski was also shot multiple times in the legs.

On Saturday, a rally was held in Bensenville to honor Kotlewski. A concert by Austin Edwards and was held and residents had the opportunity to donate blood.

Tyler was arrested at the scene. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Tyler’s bond was denied.

Rally held for Bensenville police officer shot while responding to domestic disturbance

Family said Kotlewski is doing much better with the help of physical therapy. He has not been released from the hospital yet.

A GoFundMe for Kotlewski and his family has raised over $181,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

CPD, COPA investigating after off-duty officer shot in Roscoe Village

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability and CPD are investigating an incident Saturday morning in which an off-duty officer was wounded in a Roscoe Village shooting, according to police. Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West School Street. The officer was taken to Illinois […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy injured in Loop shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Loop Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was walking outside in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue at approximately 11:20 p.m. when he bumped into an unknown man walking in the opposite direction. The two engaged in a verbal […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bensenville, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bensenville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Woman killed, man critically injured in Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman was shot to death and a 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the two individuals were walking in an alley just after 4:35 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when an unknown […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

18-year-old man shot to death in Englewood

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Englewood Saturday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking through a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street at approximately 8:03 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and a gunman inside opened fire, striking the man multiple times. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CTA bus driver assaulted in Loop, one suspect in custody

CHICAGO — A CTA bus driver was assaulted in the Loop while inspecting his vehicle Saturday night, according to police. Police said the bus driver, a 49-year-old man, stopped his bus when he heard a loud noise at approximately 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue to inspect his vehicle. When looking […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Domestic Disturbance#Besenville#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

2 shot, 1 killed in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 56-year-old man was shot and killed and a 41-year-old woman was injured in a Near West Side shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the individuals were sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of South Hoyne Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. when they were shot by an unknown gunman. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

54-year-old woman shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman was shot to death in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the woman was on a porch in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and unknown occupants exited the vehicle and opened fire, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

2 men charged in shooting that wounded Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Two men were charged in a shooting that wounded a Chicago police officer earlier this week. Michael Taylor, 26, and Adonis Covington, 21 both face attempted murder and other charges stemming from a shooting that happened Wednesday night on the 9200 block of South Stony Island Avenue on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man wounded in shooting near Museum Campus

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting near Museum Campus Sunday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking in the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. when he heard several shots and felt pain. The man did not know where the shots came […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man critically wounded in shooting near Mag Mile

 CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded in a shooting in downtown Chicago Friday. According to police, the shooting took place the 0-100 block of East Huron Street on the Near North Side around 7 p.m.  Police said the shooting involved people in two vehicles. It is unclear if it was one car shooting at […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

22-year-old man shot and killed in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A 22-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in North Chicago, according to police. Police said officers arrived at the 2000 block of Kristan Avenue at approximately 3:10 a.m. for a report of a person shot. A 22-year-old man of Kenosha, Wisconsin was located at the scene and was […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Evanston police hold gun buyback event

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police held a gun buyback event on Saturday, just days after a shooting left four people wounded and one dead. “It gets the guns off the street. Whether it’s one gun or five, today we had 53. It gets the guns off the street,” interim police chief Aretha Barnes said. Today, […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents recently for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school. The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier in the week which left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded. “There […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WGN News

Illinois authorities recover millions worth of stolen goods connected to organized retail theft

CHICAGO — Authorities recovered millions of dollars worth of stolen good related to an organized retail theft ring, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday. As several organized “smash and grabs” have been reported over the last two years, this was the first major bust by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which is spearheaded […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy