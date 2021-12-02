ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

‘Seems to be outcompeting delta’: Doctor explains concerns behind omicron, what we should expect

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOfna_0dBiVFwp00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — The new omicron variant of COVID-19 has prompted travel bans, a warning from the World Health Organization and many unanswered questions as doctors try to learn more about how dangerous it could be.

Dr. Daniel Rhoads, head of microbiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said much of the concern is because the variant “seems to be outcompeting delta,” a variant that’s quickly crowded out all variants before it.

But he emphasizes that the emergence of omicron is the “same song, different verse” when looking at how COVID-19 has evolved over the past two years. And experts are again working to determine vaccine efficacy, where the variant exists and how it spreads.

Texas DSHS expands COVID sequencing efforts as first omicron case is discovered in U.S.

Here is what Rhoads said doctors know so far:

Why is this variant so concerning?

Rhoads said the variant seems to be outcompeting delta in South Africa.

“So the past couple months, it’s been all delta, all the time,” he said. “So knowing there’s another variant that now is potentially competing with delta is concerning.”

How is this variant different than or the same as the previous variants?

Rhoads said the spike protein gene, which is the protein gene in the virus that attaches to a person’s cells and which the vaccines target, has a lot of mutations.

First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says

“And a lot of the mutations have been seen in other variants that have caused problems,” he said. “Some of the mutations are new to us, and we’re not sure exactly what it means in terms of if it will cause any kind of difference in how COVID works with omicron.”

Are the symptoms different with omicron?

Rhoads said from what he’s heard, it’s too soon to tell.

“The concern is that it might spread well,” he said. “It might spread better than delta. Just knowing it can compete with delta in the population is concerning, because none of the other variants have been able to keep up with delta.”

Why so many variants? Why does this keep happening?

Rhoads said “we should expect it to keep happening” as long as there is a lot of virus circulating. Mutations happen randomly in the viruses, and many times don’t help the virus at all.

“But every now and then, it stumbles on a mistake that sticks around,” he said. “We call those mistakes mutations. With COVID, it’s a new virus, so we as humans and the virus are learning how to interact with each other. So the virus is changing over time. Also, there are a lot of people who have COVID, so there’s a lot of opportunity for mutations because millions of people have had the disease and (there are) millions of virus particles in each one of those individuals.”

Do tests detect the variant?

PCR tests should be able to detect the variant even with the mutations. Antigen tests still need to be studied, because they look at the shape of the virus. With the mutations, the shape of the virus can change, said Rhoads.

Are the current vaccines effective against omicron?

Rhoads said there isn’t good data yet to determine that.

“My guess is, from what I know about omicron and how the vaccines work so far, my best guess is it will work,” he said. “How well it will work needs to be studied.”

Anything we should be doing differently?

Rhoads said he would encourage people to continue to be careful and remember that delta is still affecting the population.

“I think there’s a lot of interset around omicron,” he said. “I’m interested, too, but delta is causing a lot of problems right now. We had the most positives we detected since last winter just yesterday. So there is a lot of COVID around currently.”

He emphasized that there are more unknowns than knowns.

“It’s still SARS-CoV-2,” he said. “We’ve been dealing with this just about two years now in the world. This is the next iteration of it. The things we have found to be true with the last two years will probably remain to be true. This will continue to spread through respiratory droplets and potentially aerosols. Immunity is important, and we can get that through vaccination. We’re going to continue to study that to see how the vaccines work against this new variant.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African doctor who discovered Omicron describes symptoms

People infected with the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 present ?unusual symptoms? that are somewhat different from those associated with the Delta variant, a South African doctor who was one of the first to spot it has said. Covid patients infected with the new strain started appearing around November 18,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Explainer-How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

(Reuters) – The new Omicron coronavirus variant – identified first in South Africa, but also detected in Europe and Asia – is raising concern worldwide given the number of mutations, which might help it spread or even evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination. News of the variant prompted countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Health
City
Cleveland, TX
PIX11

Omicron COVID variant: Doctor explains what you need to know

Nations around the world sought Monday to keep the new omicron variant at bay with travel bans and further restrictions, even as it remains unclear what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first discovered 20 days ago in South Africa, but since then it has spread to six different countries, including Britain, Italy […]
WORLD
13News Now

Health experts explain what we know about Omicron coronavirus variant

VIRGINIA, USA — Researchers in South Africa are studying the B.1.1.529 variant, also known as Omicron. "This variant has a large number of mutations and some of these mutations have some worrying characteristics," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead with the World Health Organization. So far, it's been...
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

Omicron mutations alarm scientists, but new variant first must prove it can outcompete delta

WASHINGTON - When the variant now known as omicron first appeared on a global database of coronavirus genomic sequences, scientists were stunned. This was the weirdest creature they'd seen to date. It had an unruly swarm of mutations. Many were known to be problematic, impeding the ability of antibodies to neutralize the virus. But there had never been a variant with so many of these mutations gathered in a package.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Omicron#Weather#Wjw#The Cleveland Clinic#Texas Dshs#Covid
investing.com

Omicron variant could outcompete Delta, South African disease expert says

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant detected in southern Africa could be the most likely candidate to displace the highly contagious Delta variant, the director of South Africa's communicable disease institute said on Tuesday. The discovery of Omicron has caused global alarm, with countries limiting travel from southern Africa...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXAN

KXAN

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy