Bay City, MI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Bay City, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiVE4600 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Bay City, MI metro area consists of just Bay County. As of November 30, there were 16,239.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bay City residents, 9.4% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bay City metro area, unemployment peaked at 25.6% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bay City, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 37,824 10,306.3 337 91.8
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 34,020 12,947.9 485 184.6
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 74,302 13,589.2 1,047 191.5
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 592,556 13,723.4 12,538 290.4
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 21,354 13,854.3 345 223.8
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 11,815 14,174.3 156 187.2
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 25,347 14,626.3 443 255.6
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 59,910 14,688.3 1,162 284.9
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 23,369 15,607.7 326 217.7
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 25,148 15,852.6 366 230.7
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 21,430 15,967.3 384 286.1
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 16,906 16,239.5 423 406.3
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 31,193 16,261.5 704 367.0
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 176,512 16,614.6 1,886 177.5

