COVID-19: How Cases in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiVBPv00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA metro area consists of Montgomery County, Pulaski County, the city of Radford, and one other county. As of November 30, there were 13,144.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Blacksburg residents, 11.5% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area, Radford city has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 17,150.0 cases per 100,000 residents in Radford city, the most of any county in Blacksburg-Christiansburg, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Montgomery County, there were 12,347.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Blacksburg-Christiansburg.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.0% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
16820 Charlottesville, VA 215,445 20,662 9,590.4 264 122.5
47260 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 1,761,729 201,276 11,424.9 2,923 165.9
40060 Richmond, VA 1,269,530 148,735 11,715.8 2,454 193.3
40220 Roanoke, VA 313,009 40,239 12,855.5 684 218.5
13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA 166,785 21,923 13,144.5 276 165.5
25500 Harrisonburg, VA 133,557 18,189 13,618.9 283 211.9
31340 Lynchburg, VA 261,652 36,910 14,106.5 601 229.7
49020 Winchester, VA-WV 137,621 19,702 14,316.1 267 194.0
44420 Staunton, VA 121,651 17,927 14,736.4 272 223.6

