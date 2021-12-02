ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Marlins sign free agents INF Erik Gonzalez, RHP Aneurys Zabala

By Matt Melton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Marlins have made two more offseason moves as the club has signed infielder Erik Gonzalez and right-hander Aneurys Zabala to minor league deals. Miami Marlins sign free agents INF Erik Gonzalez, RHP Aneurys Zabala. Arguably the most-notable signing of the two is Gonzalez, a 30-year-old infielder who...

