Miami Marlins sign free agents INF Erik Gonzalez, RHP Aneurys Zabala

According to their sources, the Marlins were in on new Braves catcher Manny Pina before the Braves doubled the money Miami offered:. Pina was another player the Marlins lost to a division rival, as while the Fish offered Pina $4MM on a one-year deal, the Braves doubled that offer and signed Pina for two years and $8MM. However, the Marlins instead landed a longer-term target in Jacob Stallings, acquiring the backstop from the Pirates for a three-player trade package. Interestingly, Jackson/Mish write that the Red Sox came very close to trading for Stallings, which would have indicated the Sox were ready to move on from Christian Vazquez either next winter (2022 is Vazquez’s last year under contract) or perhaps this offseason if a trade partner could have been found.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO