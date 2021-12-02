ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Bloomington, IN Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiV3RM00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Bloomington, IN metro area consists of Monroe County and Owen County. As of November 30, there were 11,747.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bloomington residents, the 49th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Bloomington metro area, Owen County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 16,395.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Owen County, the most of any county in Bloomington, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Monroe County, there were 11,086.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Bloomington.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bloomington metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.2% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bloomington, IN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 19,653 11,747.4 293 175.1
34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 16,230 14,110.6 286 248.7
33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 16,638 15,104.3 260 236.0
18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 12,544 15,208.4 188 227.9
26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 313,176 15,431.4 4,735 233.3
29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 35,652 15,599.8 341 149.2
45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 31,778 17,001.9 511 273.4
23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 70,658 17,390.4 922 226.9
43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 56,009 17,408.2 740 230.0
21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 57,971 18,405.8 850 269.9
21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 39,011 19,070.9 536 262.0
29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 16,181 19,653.6 310 376.5

