Baton Rouge, LA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiV2Yd00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Baton Rouge, LA metro area consists of East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish, and seven other parishes. As of November 30, there were 15,986.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Baton Rouge residents, 7.7% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Baton Rouge metro area, East Feliciana Parish has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 23,282.2 cases per 100,000 residents in East Feliciana Parish, the most of any county in Baton Rouge, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In West Feliciana Parish, there were 9,800.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Baton Rouge.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Baton Rouge metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.9% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Baton Rouge, LA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 191,765 15,126.1 3,423 270.0
12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 136,573 15,986.2 2,351 275.2
10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 25,394 16,563.8 552 360.1
29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 81,581 16,652.1 1,239 252.9
43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 66,832 16,723.9 1,499 375.1
29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 35,758 17,146.1 633 303.5
25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 22,994 17,412.2 522 395.3
26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 37,785 17,979.0 674 320.7
33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 40,745 20,026.3 820 403.0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

