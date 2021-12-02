ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon women’s basketball suffers one of worst losses of Kelly Graves era, fall to UC Davis

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — A severely short-handed Oregon suffered one of the worst losses of the Kelly Graves era. Sedona Prince and Ahlise Hurst each scored 11 points...

The Oregonian

7 potential candidates for Oregon Ducks head coach

EUGENE — Mario Cristobal’s departure for Miami leaves the Oregon Ducks searching for a head coach for the second time in five years. Below is a rundown of seven potential candidates to be Oregon’s next head coach, listed alphabetically. This is not an all-encompassing list, as the position naturally generates a lot of interest. Names will be added and removed over time.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Financial implications of Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon for Miami greater than his $9 million buyout

EUGENE — There are financial implications to Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon for Miami beyond his $9 million buyout. Cristobal forfeits $700,000 in earned performance bonuses by departing Eugene before the end of the season and a $300,000 retention bonus due if he were still coaching the Ducks on Jan. 14, effectively costing him — and saving Oregon — an additional $1 million.
OREGON STATE
Person
Kelly Graves
The Oregonian

Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon Ducks for Miami

EUGENE — Mario Cristobal is going home to the University of Miami to attempt to resurrect his alma mater back into the storied program he remembers. “The U,” with arms and coffers spread wide for a native son, has hired Cristobal to be its next head coach, replacing Manny Diaz, who was fired Monday morning. For the second time in five years, the University of Oregon is losing its head coach to an ACC school in Florida.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks name Bryan McClendon interim head coach

EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks football team has named Bryan McClendon interim head coach for the Alamo Bowl. McClendon, UO’s receivers coach, is in his second season with the Ducks. He served as Georgia’s interim head coach for the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl. “We appreciate coach McClendon agreeing to accept a...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Canzano: Mario Cristobal’s slow play with Oregon-Miami may have alienated the only booster he’s ever needed

The Pac-12 football championship game was still an hour from kickoff Friday night in Las Vegas and here was Phil Knight wading through a sea of red outside Allegiant Stadium. The 83-year-old Nike co-founder was easy to spot amid the red-dressed swath of Utah fans. Knight wore only one color -- hat, sport coat, mask, jeans, sneakers -- all of it, black. His wife, Penny, walked a few steps in front of him. His trusted friend, Ken O’Neil, was a few steps behind. Utah fans who recognized the sneaker mogul whipped around as they saw Knight pass by, pointed at him, and whispered to each other.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Kelvin Banks, 5-star offensive tackle, decommits from Oregon Ducks

The headliner of the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 recruiting class is back on the market. On Monday afternoon, 247Sports five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks announced his decommitment from the program, becoming the third recruit to do so since Mario Cristobal accepted the head coaching job at Miami (Fla.):. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound...
NFL
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Mario Cristobal at career crossroads: Stay with Oregon Ducks or return home to Miami? Decision looms Monday

EUGENE — Monday is the decision day: Either Mario Cristobal is staying in Eugene to finish what he started in a building process to return Oregon to the College Football Playoff with the goal of winning the program’s first national championship, or he’s returning home to Miami to attempt to resurrect his alma mater to glory it hasn’t seen in two decades.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Rose Bowl set: Utah Utes will face Ohio State Buckeyes

LOS ANGELES — Utah and Ohio State will meet for the first time in 35 years in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. The No. 11 Utes (10-3) secured their first appearance in the Granddaddy of Them All with their 38-10 victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game Friday. Utah started the season by dropping two of its first three games but has won nine of its last 10, including two victories over the Ducks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
