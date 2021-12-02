Oregon women’s basketball suffers one of worst losses of Kelly Graves era, fall to UC Davis

The Pac-12 football championship game was still an hour from kickoff Friday night in Las Vegas and here was Phil Knight wading through a sea of red outside Allegiant Stadium. The 83-year-old Nike co-founder was easy to spot amid the red-dressed swath of Utah fans. Knight wore only one color -- hat, sport coat, mask, jeans, sneakers -- all of it, black. His wife, Penny, walked a few steps in front of him. His trusted friend, Ken O’Neil, was a few steps behind. Utah fans who recognized the sneaker mogul whipped around as they saw Knight pass by, pointed at him, and whispered to each other.

