FOX13 looks into safety at local schools after mass shooting in Michigan

By Daniel Wilkerson, FOX13Memphis.com
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reached out to local school districts in the Mid-South about school safety protocol after the mass shooting in Oxford, Michigan.

“Every school within our district has a safety … security and emergency plan,” said Jerica Phillips, spokesperson for the Shelby County School District.

Phillips said SCS does not give out details of their protocol and plans for security reasons.

“Our schools conduct lockdown drills both semesters … and we also try to emphasize the difference between a lockdown and a shelter in place,” said Jay Reese with the Collierville School District.

Reese said their district has staff security training at the beginning of each year.

“My kids know .. get your textbook or something … put it in front of you to make sure you’re safe as possible,” said a Collierville parent.

According to the Associated Press, a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school Tuesday. Four students, including a 16-year-old bo who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, were killed in the mass shooting authorities said.

Eight other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School, located in a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit, Oakland County, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

District declines Michigan AG offer to probe Oxford shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan's attorney general said her office won't be the agency to conduct a school district's planned third-party investigation into the events at Oxford High School that occurred before last week's school shooting that left four students dead. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne has...
$125,000 grant will combat underage drinking in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission has been awarded a grant to help combat illegal alcohol sales to minors in the state. TABC will increase operations in areas with higher concentrations of alcohol-related traffic fatalities thanks to a $125,000 grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Alcohol-impaired driving...
TENNESSEE STATE
MPD cancels City Watch for missing parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/7/2021. Memphis police have canceled a City Watch alert for Mark and Tina Brown. A daughter is searching for her parents after they went missing while driving in Memphis. According to police, Mark Brown and Tina Brown were tailing their daughter on the way to Baptist...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX13′s Season of Giving raises over $255,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South, thank you — you did it!!!. Through FOX13′s Family Focus Season of Giving campaign, including our partners Kroger and Perfecto Staffing, you raised over a quarter of a million dollars to support five local non-profits. Your impact means these organizations can continue to do the great...
MEMPHIS, TN
Politics
