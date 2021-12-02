FOX13 looks into safety at local schools after mass shooting in Michigan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reached out to local school districts in the Mid-South about school safety protocol after the mass shooting in Oxford, Michigan.

“Every school within our district has a safety … security and emergency plan,” said Jerica Phillips, spokesperson for the Shelby County School District.

Phillips said SCS does not give out details of their protocol and plans for security reasons.

“Our schools conduct lockdown drills both semesters … and we also try to emphasize the difference between a lockdown and a shelter in place,” said Jay Reese with the Collierville School District.

Reese said their district has staff security training at the beginning of each year.

“My kids know .. get your textbook or something … put it in front of you to make sure you’re safe as possible,” said a Collierville parent.

According to the Associated Press, a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school Tuesday. Four students, including a 16-year-old bo who died in a deputy’s patrol car on the way to a hospital, were killed in the mass shooting authorities said.

Eight other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School, located in a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit, Oakland County, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

©2021 Cox Media Group