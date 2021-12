The Oregon Housing and Community Services department sent out hundreds of bad checks bearing incorrect routing numbers to Oregonians seeking emergency rent assistance. Delia Hernández, a spokesperson for the state agency, said there was an accounting issue with one batch of checks, and that the routing numbers were missing a digit. Hernández said the agency issued 468 checks with incorrect routing numbers. As of Friday morning, 173 of the checks had been cashed, but 295 hadn’t.

OREGON STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO