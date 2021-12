George Kambosos Jr did it. After months of being jerked around by incompetent hanpromoters, an opponent who always seemed indifferent to fighting him, and five venues and eight different dates, Kambosos got in the ring with Teofimo Lopez and shocked the world, winning the WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles, as well as the Ring Magazine championship.

