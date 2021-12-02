ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

This simple Bitcoin options strategy lets traders profit while also hedging their bets

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor traders who are undecided on Bitcoin's (BTC) move, the "long condor with call options," or the "iron condor" options...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

How the govt. can ‘hedge against a world where there’s a Bitcoin standard’

The gold standard was shrugged off by the United States a long time ago. However, the precious metal has remained a primary hedge, not just for personal investors, but also for sovereign funds. While the United States dollar has acted as an exchange standard for most countries since, a depreciation in its value due to rising inflation has led to many looking for an alternative avenue. That’s where the top cryptocurrency Bitcoin steps in.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Bitcoin Sell-Off Ignites Extreme Fear, LUNA Reaches New ATH, $196 Million Bitmart Hack, Metaverse Tops NFT Sales, Binance to Relaunch in the U.K.

Weekend sell-off ignites extreme fear, Dow futures jump 250 points. Terra (LUNA) spikes to new all-time high while market slumps. Stolen private key behind $196 million Bitmart hack,. Metaverse land tops NFT sales, BSC, and Animoca Brands launch $200 million GameFi funds. Binance to relaunch in the U.K. within 12...
MARKETS
investing.com

Alameda Research leads $35M fund raise for crypto trading app Stacked

Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading firm founded by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, has led a $35 million investment in the automated crypto trading app Stacked. On Dec. 9, the startup officially announced the successful completion of a Series A funding round co-led by Alameda and Mirana Ventures, a venture partner of Bybit exchange and BitDAO.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Strategy#Iron Condor#Call Option#Put Option#Btc
investing.com

Syscoin’s Smart Contract Chain Is Live! The Best of Bitcoin & Ethereum is Now Together in One Place

Phase One of the NEVM launch is complete! Our Bitcoin-secured Layer 1 for EVM smart contracts reached mainnet on block 1,317,500, December 6th, 2021. With this upgrade to the Syscoin network, you can simultaneously enjoy all the benefits of Bitcoin’s POW security and the flexibility of smart contracts on a modular chain built to remain indefinitely decentralized, scalable, and affordable. Phase One has effectively laid the world’s most secure foundation for supporting all the best EVM Layer 2 advancements.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Whales Suddenly Move $320,000,000 in Bitcoin to a Single Destination – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Headed

Crypto whales just moved over 5,800 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $327 million into a single destination, according to a whale-surveilling platform. Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTC amid a correction that saw Bitcoin tumble to a new 30-day low of $52,416.
PETS
CoinTelegraph

Gold, Bitcoin or DeFi: How can investors hedge against inflation?

Bitcoin (BTC) was created in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and planned to solve the problems created by loose monetary policies. The cryptocurrency’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, said in late 2008 that the cryptocurrency’s supply increases “by a planned amount” that “does not necessarily result in inflation.”. The cryptocurrency’s...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

How to Buy bitcoins and Earn Profits From Them

In the world of crypto trading, a little-known but growing industry is emerging, the burgeoning online world of trading in the virtual marketplace. With increasing trade and awareness of the online world, the virtual crypto trading market has seen exponential growth and is currently one of the fastest-growing markets in the world today.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptomining Stocks to Profit From The Bitcoin Boom

Mining power -- today and in the future -- is a key consideration for stocks like these. There is a significant difference in mining efficiency that investors may be missing. One of these three companies is building a facility that could cause its position to change dramatically. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Petrobras (PBR) Stock?

Investors in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 21, 2022 $20.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

An Active Hedged Equity ETF Strategy That Tries to Optimize Options Exposure

While considering ways to adapt to the shifting market environment, investors can look to the risks and rewards of a hedged equity exchange traded fund strategy. In the recent webcast, Know What You Own: Understanding the Risks and Rewards of Hedged Equity, Swan Global’s client portfolio manager Marc Odo and COO and portfolio manager Rob Swan warned that interest rates are more likely to go up than down, which means that the easy returns from the three-decade long bull run in fixed income assets will come to an end. To put this lower return outlook in perspective, from 1945 to 1981, when interest rates gradually rose up above 14%, a traditional 60/40 portfolio showed an average real annual return of 3.08%. From 1982 to 2020, when interest rates gradually fell to their near-zero levels today, a 60/40 portfolio returned an average of 7.48%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy