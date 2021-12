In what now seems like a surreal moment in time, as my significant other shared with me Sunday night about breaking news of Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for Southern Cal, she asked if Brian Kelly would have left Notre Dame. My instant reaction was no, never to USC. But my mind drifted, remembering LSU had still not named a new head coach, and what I thought was a slim chance Kelly would entertain an offer from them. I could not say it out loud. As if somehow my statement could jinx the Irish faithful and we would lose our head coach. Less than twenty-four hours later, we all were stunned. Irish coaches, players, staff and fans alike.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO