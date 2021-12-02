ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers Face Falcons With More Than Playoff Seeding on Their Minds

By David_Harrison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a win by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football over the New Orleans Saints, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 would give them a nearly insurmountable four-game lead in the NFC South with five games remaining. Better yet, a Chicago Bears...

Related
NBC Sports

Buccaneers are considering cutting Antonio Brown

They’ve got time to make a decision, and they’re going to take advantage of the time they have. Per a league source, the Buccaneers are considering cutting receiver Antonio Brown in the aftermath of the news that he supplied the team and the league with a fake vaccination card. When...
NFL
AllBucs

Bruce Arians Rules Two Buccaneers Out vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach ruled safety Jordan Whitehead and wide receiver/returner Jaelon Darden out of this Sunday's Week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. Darden, the Buccaneers' fourth-round pick in the most recent NFL Draft, has spent the week in the NFL concussion protocol after suffering his injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Whitehead, meanwhile, was added to the Bucs' injury report on Thursday with a calf ailment.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers DB Richard Sherman’s return comes with surprising change

Richard Sherman is not the young force he was during his prime with the Seattle Seahawks, but the veteran DB still has plenty to offer to an NFL team. Unfortunately, most of Sherman’s tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been marred by the calf injury that saw him land on IR, which he re-aggravated during warmups in mid-November. However, the 33-year-old could be ready to make his way back to action before long.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL suspends Antonio Brown: Former All-Pro receiver's future with Buccaneers in jeopardy, per report

Antonio Brown can't seem to get out of his own way, and his poor decision-making has now found it's way to his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former All-Pro wideout was accused in November of falsifying his COVID-19 vaccination card to the Buccaneers, an allegation made by his former chef after Brown refused to pay a $10,000 tab, but Brown and his representation vehemently denied any accusation he had misled the team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski’s shocking revelation on rib injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed NFL games this season due to rib, lung and back injuries. One of the toughest players in pro football, Gronkowski is known for playing through bumps and bruises. However, the rib injury that the Buccaneers tight end suffered back in Week 3 was far more than just a minor ailment.
NFL
AOL Corp

Antonio Brown among 3 NFL players suspended for misrepresenting COVID-19 vaccination status

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown was suspended for the next three games after misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status, the NFL announced Thursday. Brown is one of three NFL players to be suspended without pay for the next three games. Buccaneers cornerback Mike Edwards and free-agent cornerback John Franklin III were also suspended.
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Wednesday Injury Reports

The first injury reports of the week ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second matchup of the year with the Atlanta Falcons have been unveiled. You can find both initial injury reports below. As reported earlier on Wednesday, the Buccaneers are expected to be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for...
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Bucs Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the best team in the NFC, but Bruce Arians’ team just cannot stay fully healthy. On Sunday, the Bucs are leading the Falcons, 27-17, early in the fourth quarter. It’s been a big day for Tom Brady, who’s thrown for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

NFL Spokesperson Brian McCarthy says that the matter involving Buccaneers’ WR Antonio Brown and any potential fake vaccination cards remains under review by the league. (Pro Football Talk) Falcons. Falcons QB Josh Rosen feels like he’s “. ” with this stage of his career after being the No. 10 overall...
NFL
bucsnation.com

SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fan confidence dips slightly after close game in Indy

The Buccaneers are on top of the NFC South division with a 8-3 record, but that doesn’t mean all is well among the fan base. The team has been inconsistent which showed once again in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts and while the phrase “a win is a win” certainly applies after Week 12, Bucs fans aren’t 100-percent confident with where the team is heading.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons in the hunt

The Falcons are in the midst of a season that could make you feel one of two polar opposite ways, and it is all dependent on your expectations from the beginning of the year. If you were optimistic about competing in the playoffs with this new regime, then you’re probably feeling some level of disappointment. If you thought just the opposite before the season, you’re most likely unsurprised by the Falcons’ up and down struggles.
NFL
bucsnation.com

NFL Week 13 Opening Odds: Buccaneers favored big over Falcons

The Buccaneers are coming off a big win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. The Atlanta Falcons are also coming off a much needed win against Jacksonville. So how do the oddsmakers see Tampa Bay this week as the visiting team for the second week?. Playing in Atlanta this...
NFL
Yardbarker

Do the Falcons have a chance against the Buccaneers?

The Falcons will try to avoid being swept by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the second year in a row on Sunday, which hasn’t been done in the two decades they’ve been in the NFC South. Tampa Bay is coming off a big road win over the Colts, where they’ve struggled for much of 2021. Todd Bowles‘ defense forced five turnovers, which helped erase a 10-point first-half deficit. Leonard Fournette totaled four touchdowns, three on the ground, matching his season total of rushing touchdowns and also notching a new career-high in total touchdowns. The Falcons are coming off a road win of their own, but unlike their division rivals, Atlanta has been great playing on the road while struggling at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — 1-4 so far this season at home.
NFL

