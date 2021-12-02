Buccaneers Face Falcons With More Than Playoff Seeding on Their Minds

Richard Sherman is not the young force he was during his prime with the Seattle Seahawks, but the veteran DB still has plenty to offer to an NFL team. Unfortunately, most of Sherman’s tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been marred by the calf injury that saw him land on IR, which he re-aggravated during warmups in mid-November. However, the 33-year-old could be ready to make his way back to action before long.

