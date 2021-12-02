ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Baptist Health holding pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics in North Little Rock

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrYAQ_0dBiTcz000

North Little Rock, Ark. – Baptist Health will be holding two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics in North Little Rock set for mid-December.

The vaccine clinics will be in the Baptist Health Medical Office Building at 3201 Springhill Drive on two dates:

  • Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Second dose on Saturday, Jan. 8)
  • Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Second dose on Saturday, Jan. 15)

Those coming to be vaccinated must be between the ages of 5 and 11. Vaccinations are administered at no cost by appointment.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Upward trend of hospitalizations continues

To schedule an appointment, log in to the MyChart portal to schedule an appointment.

For step-by-step instructions on how to activate a MyChart account, visit Baptist Health’s website .

A parent or guardian will need to sign consent for their child to be vaccinated.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccination clinics that Baptist Health has set up throughout the state, call Baptist Health Healthline at 1-888-BAPTIST.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Little Rock, AR
Health
North Little Rock, AR
Government
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Health Clinics#Mychart#Baptist Health#Guardian#Baptist Health Healthline#Nexstar Media Inc#Klrt
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy