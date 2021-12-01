ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Painful Trading Day, but Green Shoots in SNOW, CRWD Q3s

By Mark Vickery
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

There’s a word for closing markets like this, and that word is, “Ouch!” What started off another healthy return to stock-buying behind a better-than-expected private-sector payroll report for last month from ADP ADP took a slight turn toward selling before really hitting the downslope in the final hour of trading.
The Dow, at one point this morning, was up +521 points, finished -461.7, or -1.34%, now barely above the 34K level. The S&P 500 dropped -1.18% but the Nasdaq was worse: -1.83% or -283.6 point. The Russell 2000 fared the worst, -2.34% on the day. Only Utilities finished the day slightly higher.
The first case of the Omicron variant in the U.S. hit news headlines this afternoon, and the market did not ignore this. A San Francisco Covid testing program verified the highly contagious (but otherwise still-mysterious) variant of the coronavirus, which halted bullish spirits in the market and eventually “mutated” into a full-on sell-off, reminiscent of what we saw in Friday’s half-day session.
Perhaps if the sole evidence of Omicron in this country had been in other than a state with 40 million people in it, the reaction to this news might not have been quite as severe. Then again, we knew it was coming — it was just a matter of time.
We saw a moderation in PMI Manufacturing for November — 58.3 versus 59.1 the previous month — and an in-line 61.1% in ISM Manufacturing for last month. Construction Spending for October came in +0.2%, a swing to the positive from the previous month’s -0.1%, but 10 basis points off expectations. And the November 2021 Beige Book showed 12 regions all moving their economies in positive territory, from turnarounds (Cleveland) to solid growth (Dallas), with plenty of modest and moderate reads, in between.
Good thing we’re seeing strong Q3 earnings reports after the closing bell, which is helping push reporting stocks well into the green in late trading:
Crowdstrike CRWD posted a 7-cent beat on its bottom line to 17 cents per share, while quarterly revenues are +63% year over year to $380 million, outpacing the $364.7 million in the Zacks consensus. Subscriber revenue was up a robust +67% year over year. Shares initially shot up +4.2% before ebbing back to the +1.5% range in late trading. The Silicon Valley cybersecurity firm stock is essentially flat on the year, while big earnings surprises continue quarter after quarter.
Snowflake SNOW posted much better-than-expected revenues in its Q3 report this afternoon: $334 million versus $304 million anticipated, with a big upgrade in revenue guidance for Q4. Whereas the Zacks consensus for next-quarter revenues had been for $337 million, the Montana-based cloud-warehousing tech firm now expects between $345-350 million — for its product revenues alone! As a result, shares have shot up +12.5% in late trading, more than making up for the -8.5% sell-off in Wednesday’s bloody regular session.
Brand retailer PVH PVH , owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein merchandise, put up a mixed Q3 report after the closing bell. While $2.76 per share represents a big beat over the $2.07 expected, sales in the quarter came in lower: $2.33 billion versus the $2.40 billion in the Zacks consensus. The company said it took a -4% hit from port and logistics issues in Q3, due to global supply chain headwinds across sectors. Shares are down slightly in late trading, but are now only about +8.5% year to date.
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 Tech Stocks to Watch This Week

We experienced a taste of a bear market in recent trading. The stock market sold off as much as over 5% in the last couple of weeks, but its upward trend remains intact. The dip could be caused by unease with regards to the new Omicron variant and the market getting used to higher inflation. Tech stocks have been a good area to look for growth stocks for long-term investment. This week, it may serve you well to watch these two tech stocks.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Entrepreneur

4 Recent IPOs Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 80% or More

Bullish market sentiment and a low-interest-rate environment have coaxed many IPOs to market this year. And more IPOs are lined up this month despite COVID-19-omicron-related concerns. Wall Street analysts expect recently listed stocks Robinhood Markets (HOOD), DLocal (DLO), ironSource (IS), and Sprinklr (CXM) to rally by more than 80% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be wise to add these names to one’s watchlist now.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Day#Crwd#Earnings Reports#Adp#Green Shoots#Snow#Adp Adp#Dow#Utilities#Omicron#Covid#Pmi Manufacturing#Ism Manufacturing
Entrepreneur

New Trading Week Starts Slow, Markets Up

We begin a new trading week quietly, following a mixed Jobs Report Friday which confused analysts with fewer than half the amount of new positions filled last month, on a lower Unemployment Rate than we’d seen since the Covid pandemic started more than a year and a half ago. No major news stories, earnings reports nor economic prints are out ahead of today’s opening bell.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rose 1.11% to $3,427.37 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $345.71 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coupa Software's stock fall 9% on Q3 results

Coupa Inc.'s stock tumbled 9% in extended trading Monday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. Coupa reported a net loss of $91.2 million, or $1.23 a share, compared with a net loss of $60.8 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 31 cents a share. Revenue climbed 40% to $185.8 million from $132.9 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 3 cents a share on revenue of $178 million. Shares of Coupa are down 49% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 22%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy