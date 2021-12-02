ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘We are getting up there’: 3 sisters reach century mark at ages 104, 102, 100

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Younger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7Osa_0dBiT9fI00

ATWOOD, Kan. ( KSNW ) — Some call it rare. They call it a blessing. Three Kansas sisters have each reached 100 years old.

“I guess I have been around a while,” laughed Lucy Pochop.

“We are getting up there,” added her sister Frances Kompus.

“I am thankful for us girls being together all the time, my parents and my faith,” said sister Julia Kopriva.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvWek_0dBiT9fI00
Sisters Julia Kopriva, 104, Frances Kompus, 100, and Lucy Pochop, 102, celebrate Frances’ 100th birthday.

Kopriva, 104, is the oldest of the three sisters, born on Nov. 5, 1917. Lucy Pochop, 102, is next in line with a birthday of June 11, 1919. The youngest, Frances Kompus, celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 11.

The three women, who are mothers and grandmothers, grew up on a farm in the small town of Beardsley, Kansas.

“I just remember how we used to walk to school,” Pochop said. “It was about a mile and three-quarters. It was a long walk.”

Growing up, the sisters also walked the farm fields helping their father tend to the crops.

“What I remember well is my father didn’t have modern tractors. We took gas — gasoline — out in the field in 5-gallon buckets,” Kopriva explained.

Travelers beware — More luggage stolen at Cleveland airport

“We’d cross the pasture, we would walk, and then on the way back, we would stop at the creek and catch frogs, put them in our pockets,” Kompus said.

Growing up in a simpler time

The sisters remember a simpler time when the internet was nonexistent and supper time meant family time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6pKp_0dBiT9fI00
Left to right: Pochop, Kompus, and Kopriva stand next to their parents Florian and Fannie in the 1940s.

“We always had homemade bread, just plain potatoes, and gravy and meat. With those cookstoves, that was hard to bake. The temperature was hard to keep. Even if it didn’t come out good, we still ate it,” laughed Kopriva.

The female wardrobe was much different back then, too.

“We wore dresses. We didn’t have slacks or jeans,” said Kompus.

One of the biggest changes the women expressed to KSN is new inventions such as washers and dryers and improvements to transportation.

“We have got refrigerators and deep freezers. We didn’t have that those days,” said Pochop.

However, the simple times were not always easy. The sisters vividly remember the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.

Community welcomes holiday season by transforming local village into Whoville

“It was dark sometimes. The teachers would call the parents, and, you know, to come and get us from school. Then, we had old homes, and at the bottom, my mother would always put wet towels so the dirt wouldn’t be so bad to come in,” said Kopriva. “The younger generation don’t believe what we done went through. We work today, but we worked harder those days.”

“Things are a lot better now than they were when we were little,” Pochop said.

Advice for the next generation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c805l_0dBiT9fI00

KSN asked each of the sisters what their message or advice would be to the younger generation.

Kopriva was quick with her answer.

“I think faith comes first and thank your parents, grandparents,” she said.

Kompus, who didn’t go at length with any of her answers, simply said, “I would tell them to walk a lot.”

Pochop didn’t have an exact answer. She nodded and agreed with what her sisters had to say, especially Kopriva’s final thoughts on how they managed to live past the century mark.

“We eat well, right?” Kopriva laughed. “And pray and try to stay out of mischief.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
creators.com

Classic Ann Landers

Editor's Note: Hundreds of Ann Landers' loyal readers have requested that newspapers continue to publish her columns. These letters originally appeared in 1999. Dear Ann Landers: Our daughter, who is away at college, is suffering from depression. She is on medication and seeing a therapist at school. "Maya's" first semester...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Drunken daughter makes tragedy worse

Dear Amy: My husband died recently after being hit by a car while out on a walk. He left behind two children from two marriages. My stepdaughter, "Belle," is 34. My son "Hank" is 24 and on the autism spectrum. He lives at home and takes classes. Belle is an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Sisters#Atwood#Ksnw#104#Fannie
KVUE

Twin brothers stick together while searching for forever family

LEANDER, Texas — A morning full of adventure is exactly what these twin brothers are all about. Aiden and Marshall both love animals, so they got to spend the morning with some really cool and unique ones at Safe in Austin, a ranch where broken, abused, neglected and forgotten animals have a safe and loving forever home.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
Life and Style Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
CELEBRITIES
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
Soul Screwed Series

Her Sister Had a Baby with The Father of Her 3 Kids. Her Mother Says Let Bygones Be Bygones

Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Mistress Says They Are Single + People Are Crazy to Expect Them to Be Together

Martell Holt’s affair has been a hot topic on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans are still discussing part 1 of the season 3 reunion. Martell Holt was put in the hot seat by Carlos King. He talked to Martell and Melody Holt about the demise of their marriage. Of course, Martell’s fifth child was also brought up. At one point, Carlos said that Martell’s former mistress Arionne Curry must have been much more than a side chick. He pointed to the fact that Martell had been dealing with Arionne for five-plus years. So Carlos feels that this means Martell loves her. He even asked if Martell would have married Arionne instead if he met her before he met Melody.
RELATIONSHIPS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy