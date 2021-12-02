ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Bellingham, WA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiT4Ff00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Bellingham, WA metro area consists of just Whatcom County. As of November 30, there were 8,164.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Bellingham residents, the 12th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Bellingham metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Bellingham, WA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
14740 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 18,010 6,773.7 247 92.9
36500 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 22,568 8,068.3 255 91.2
13380 Bellingham, WA 220,821 18,028 8,164.1 174 78.8
42660 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 341,137 8,811.9 3,800 98.2
34580 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 12,674 10,089.8 127 101.1
31020 Longview, WA 106,778 14,229 13,325.8 256 239.7
44060 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 82,083 14,919.8 1,171 212.8
47460 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 9,209 15,255.5 113 187.2
48300 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 18,614 15,741.0 160 135.3
49420 Yakima, WA 249,697 45,040 18,037.9 628 251.5
28420 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 52,773 18,227.3 565 195.1

