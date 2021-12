James Madison saw a nine-point second half lead turn into a blowout loss Saturday at Buffalo as the Bulls pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 62-45 victory. The Dukes once again struggled with massive shooting woes away from home and Buffalo, led by 26 points from Dyaisha Fair, got going offensively in the fourth quarter as JMU fell to 3-3 as it embarked on perhaps the most difficult stretch on its schedule.

9 DAYS AGO