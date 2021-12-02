ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

TBI: 2-day search for Summer Wells ends with ‘no significant developments’

By Slater Teague, Mackenzie Moore, Bianca Marais
 5 days ago

BEECH CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — A two-day search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells in the Beech Creek area resulted in “no significant developments,” according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said crews will not return to the area on Thursday.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her rural home on Ben Hill Road nearly six months ago.

PREVIOUS: Heavy law enforcement presence returns to Beech Creek to search for Summer Wells

Dense thickets and foliage hindered the initial search efforts earlier in the summer as crews both state and nationwide rushed to the area to find the missing girl who hasn’t been seen since June 15.

Crews covered about 350 acres of land over the past two days, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart told News Channel 11.

June 15 to now: Timeline of the search for Summer Wells

Wednesday morning, crews from as far away as Jefferson and Grainger counties accompanied the FBI, Tennessee Highway Patrol, TBI, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and numerous rescue squads from across the region to probe the area.

Other assisting agencies include the following:

  • Tennessee State Parks
  • TWRA
  • Greene County Sheriff’s Office, including the department’s cadaver K9 officer
  • Carter County Sheriff’s Office
  • Kingsport Police Department
  • Hancock County Sheriff’s Office
  • White Pine Police Department
  • Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office
  • Hawkins County Rescue Squad
  • Hawkins County EMS

A dive team from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted in searching a pond.

The TBI announced Tuesday that it had received 1,500 tips regarding Summer’s disappearance — all of which have led to no solid leads in the case.

‘It was like losing her all over again’: Mother of Summer Wells says why she walked out of interview aired on Dr. Phil

Beech Creek residents are urged to remain vigilant; investigators request that community members check trail or surveillance cameras for any possible traces of Summer.

Anyone with information should direct tips to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

WATE

Man found dead in East Knoxville with gunshot wound

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Police investigation is underway after a body with at least one gunshot wound was discovered in an East Knoxville alley early Monday morning. Officers responded to the area of Juanita Cannon Street and Selma Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. Investigators located the man […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
