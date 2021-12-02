Grief counselors available at high school after 17-year-old dies in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Grief counseling will be available on Thursday to students and staff at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School after a student was killed in a crash in New Haven.

On Dec. 1, the community held a vigil in honor of Camryn Gayle at the scene of the crash on Sherman Avenue. Those who were close to Gayle were distraught as they remembered a young life cut short. She was just 17, a senior at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School, and a cheerleader who loved to dance.

According to New Haven police, a car traveling on Sherman Avenue went off the road near Harding Place and struck a tree . Gayle was driving, and her mom confirmed to News 8 she died in the crash.

Family members tell News 8 Gayle’s close friend, an 18-year-old woman, was also in the car and has been released from the hospital.

At the ceremony Wednesday, mourners honored Gayle by releasing balloons and lighting candles. Her family said they are still processing the news, and Gayle left an impact throughout the community.

“She always kept us laughing, always had jokes,” Gayle’s godsister Jessica Johnson recalled. “I’m just going to miss her, miss her smile, miss her laugh; her laugh was just out of this world…Just numb, lost, confused, just don’t understand why her.”

“Just her presence, I’m just going to miss it…Unfortunately, this took place, and we just wish that it didn’t,” Robert Artis, a close family friend of Gayle’s said.

New Haven police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

