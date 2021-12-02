ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Grief counselors available at high school after 17-year-old dies in New Haven crash

By Lauren Linder, Ken Houston
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVPvg_0dBiSnwS00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Grief counseling will be available on Thursday to students and staff at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School after a student was killed in a crash in New Haven.

On Dec. 1, the community held a vigil in honor of Camryn Gayle at the scene of the crash on Sherman Avenue. Those who were close to Gayle were distraught as they remembered a young life cut short. She was just 17, a senior at Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School, and a cheerleader who loved to dance.

According to New Haven police, a car traveling on Sherman Avenue went off the road near Harding Place and struck a tree . Gayle was driving, and her mom confirmed to News 8 she died in the crash.

Family members tell News 8 Gayle’s close friend, an 18-year-old woman, was also in the car and has been released from the hospital.

At the ceremony Wednesday, mourners honored Gayle by releasing balloons and lighting candles. Her family said they are still processing the news, and Gayle left an impact throughout the community.

“She always kept us laughing, always had jokes,” Gayle’s godsister Jessica Johnson recalled. “I’m just going to miss her, miss her smile, miss her laugh; her laugh was just out of this world…Just numb, lost, confused, just don’t understand why her.”

“Just her presence, I’m just going to miss it…Unfortunately, this took place, and we just wish that it didn’t,” Robert Artis, a close family friend of Gayle’s said.

New Haven police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 9

Hazel
5d ago

horrible, just terrible for family and friends to bear. prayers for all in the community. 🙏🏻☝🏻💜

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
New Haven, CT
Education
WTNH

Drive-by shooting prompts ‘soft lockdown’ at 3 Rocky Hill schools

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — “Soft lockdowns” were put in place at three schools in Rocky Hill Tuesday in response to reports of a drive-by shooting in the area. According to Rocky Hill Public Schools Superintendent Mark Zito, the shooting happened in the general area of Myrtle H. Stevens Elementary, Albert D. Griswold Middle, and […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Man arrested in connection to fatal fire in New London in March

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal fire that happened earlier this year. On March 29, police received several 911 calls reporting a fire at a home on Blackhall Street. After the fire was brought under control a 64-year-old man was found inside the house. […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Multiple threats prompt school lockdowns in New Haven County; Wilbur Cross student charged with breach of peace, interfering with police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – None of the threats made toward New Haven schools Monday have been found to be credible at this time, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker, Interim New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez and other city leaders held a press conference Monday night to address the threats that impacted multiple schools […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grief Counseling#Cooperative Arts And#Humanities High School#News 8 Gayle#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Two high schools in lockdown due to threats on Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven and Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden are currently in lockdown due to a threat. New Haven police said officers are on scene and investigating the threat at Wilbur Cross High School. According to school officials, there was a report of a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

Man charged with manslaughter in Hartford fatal crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and operating under the influence, in connection with a deadly car crash back in November. Hartford Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jose Rosa, 42. The Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force took him into custody Monday morning. Officers responded to Franklin Avenue and […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden High School closed until Wednesday due to another threat

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden High School will close its doors until Wednesday, after news of another threat, marking the second threat against the school in one week. Faculty members and students received either an email and/or robocall from Hamden Public Schools and the Hamden High School’s principal, noting that the school will be closed […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man in critical condition following shooting Sunday afternoon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man in his fifties is in critical condition following a shooting in the city this afternoon, police say. Around 1:37 p.m. on Sunday, Hartford Police responded to the area of 97 Ashley Street on a Shotspotter activation. Police identified a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden Boy Scouts discover multiple trees are stolen from their fundraiser

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Each Christmas tree at the Mount Carmel Congregational Church supports a boy scout troop in Hamden. They do a count every day, but came up short twice this past week. Days after starting their largest fundraiser of the year, members of Troop 600 discovered five trees were missing. The next day, […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for October homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested this weekend on a homicide charge from October. Cinque Sutherland, 29, of 61 Annawan St. in Hartford, was taken into custody on December 3, following an arrest warrant from October. The United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Emergency Response Team, and Violent Crimes […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy