Planned Parenthood L.A. says hack compromised data for 400K patients

By Daniella De Robbio
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, (KNX) — Planned Parenthood Los Angeles said a hacker obtained the personal information of multiple patients.

Spokesperson John Erickson told the Washington Post that 400,000 patients had their information compromised.

In a letter to patients who were impacted by the hacking, Planned Parenthood L.A. said they first noticed “suspicious activity” in its network on Oct. 17. They said they notified law enforcement and a “third-party cybersecurity firm” to investigate.

It was later revealed the hacker gained access between Oct. 9 through the 17 and installed computer malware to "exfiltrated" files that included patient names and possibly addresses, insurance and medical information, according to City News Service.

The group said it’s unclear whether the information was used "for fraudulent purposes.”

“We have and will continue to take steps to enhance our existing security measures and to help protect the information in our care, including increasing our network monitoring, engaging an external cybersecurity firm, and hiring additional cybersecurity resources and talent to our team,” the health care group wrote in the letter.

The health care group advised its patients to double-check statements from health insurers and health care providers. The breach is still under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

