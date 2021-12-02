Open burn ban now in effect for Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Effective immediately, no open burning is permitted in Halifax County. The open burn ban will remain in effect until the area receives enough rainfall that decreases the fire risk.

The ban comes after a review of current conditions and unanimous agreement by Halifax County Administrator Scott Simpson, Coordinator of Emergency Services Jason Johnson, Board of Supervisors Chairman Hubert Pannell, Chairman of County Fire Commission Caleb Wade, and Department of Forestry personnel.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared conditions in Halifax County as ‘abnormally dry’ based on recent drought monitoring data. In addition, precipitation for Halifax County is forecast to be below normal through the remainder of the month.

Open burning is the burning of materials wherein products of combustion are emitted directly into the ambient air without passing through a stack or chimney from an enclosed chamber. This includes, but is not limited to, burning of leaves, brush and/or other vegetation. Dry conditions currently exist outdoors that are favorable for rapid fire spread due to the lack of measurable rainfall throughout the County. Halifax County Board of Supervisors

Anyone violating this burn ban will be punishable with a Class 3 Misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500.

This news comes the day after Danville and Pittsylvania County enforced burn bans in their communities due to the serious risk of wildfires.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on [ Apple ] and [ Android ]

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.