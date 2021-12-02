Coast Guard medevacs man suffering from heart attack symptoms near Rudee Inlet

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 57-year-old man was airlifted just miles off the Rudee Inlet Wednesday after suffering symptoms of a heart attack.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia got the call for the incident around 2 p.m. Wednesday from the captain of the 75-foot fishing vessel Rudee Mariner regarding a member of the ship experiencing heart attack symptoms.

At that time, the vessel was around 18 miles northeast of Rudee Inlet.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia’s Command Center issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, launched a boat crew aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina.



A boat crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also responded to the scene.

When crews got to the scene, they hoisted the man aboard the rescue helicopter. He was sent to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital for medical care. His current condition has not yet been released.

