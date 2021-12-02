ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

COVID-19: Casper, WY Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiSKXV00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Casper, WY metro area consists of just Natrona County. As of November 30, there were 20,106.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Casper residents, the 22nd highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Casper metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.6% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Casper, WY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wyoming where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
16940 Cheyenne, WY 98,320 17,300 17,595.6 205 208.5
16220 Casper, WY 80,333 16,152 20,106.3 202 251.5

Comments / 6

Kennith Bickford
5d ago

just more of the main stream media spreading fake news. evan comes way to prove to us that you don't do any real research.

Reply(3)
5
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a […]
PORTLAND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Health
City
Cheyenne, WY
Casper, WY
Government
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 318,926 COVID-19 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Cities to Live in the Northeast

With travel significantly curtailed over the last two years, people have been spending more time at home. This means living in a desirable area has never been more important for Americans. People want to live in an area that is affordable, safe, and convenient — factors that are essential to providing a high quality of […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 67,678 COVID-19 […]
GULFPORT, MS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 48,413,300 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

75K+
Followers
46K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy