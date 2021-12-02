ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to participate in Shark Tank México, step by step guide

By March Violante
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fxrmc_0dBiSG0b00

Do you think you have a winning product or business that needs to be known? This is your chance. The popular entrepreneur show Shark Tank Mexico announced its return for a seventh season in 2022.

Sony Pictures Televisión and Claro Video reported that the new reality series that has sought to transform the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Mexico is already in search of brave entrepreneurs who want to present their business proposal to hungry investor sharks.

The multi-award-winning, audience-acclaimed entertainment program worldwide has been a watershed for Mexico's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Arturo Elías Ayub, Rodrigo Herrera and Marcus Dantus joined forces with the new sharks this season. Braulio Arsuaga, Alejandra Ríos, Marisa Lazo and Deborah Dana joined the panel to support entrepreneurs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZY1j_0dBiSG0b00

Image: Courtesy Shark Tank México

Throughout the season, applicants present their projects to the panel of investors in the hope of gaining financial backing and transforming, with at least one of the sharks, their project or idea into a flourishing business.

Shark Tank debuted under this name for the first time in the United States in 2009. It is a program based on the Japanese show Tigers Money (2001); in England this same format was released by the BBC as Dragon's Den. Today it has 40 successful adaptations in different territories.

How to register your business in Shark Tank Mexico

If you have a company that you want to grow, or an idea that you want to see crystallized and the only thing you lack are key partners, Shark Tank Mexico is what you are looking for.

To register you must:

1. Enter the Shark Tank México page on Sony Channel .

2. Fill out the form with general information about your business.

3. Answer questions like:

  • Your story in the business world
  • How much do you value your company?
  • How much investment are you looking for
  • What percentage of your company are you willing to give up in exchange for the investment
  • Among other important information that you can review in detail on the registration page

5. Once you are sure of your answers, submit your form.

6. If selected, the production of the program will contact you to let you know the next steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHI2y_0dBiSG0b00

Image: Courtesy Shark Tank México

Some success stories of Shark Tank Mexico

The sixth season of Shark Tank México presented 66 projects in its 17 episodes, but in the history of its transmission it has had outstanding cases:

Kepler

    • Entrepreneur: Pedro Tarno
    • What is it ?: Biodegradable insect repellants and bactericides, made with natural non-toxic materials
    • Invested: Patricia Armendáriz 3.6 million for 45%
    • Currently: The company has managed to position itself in both boutique hotels and large chains such as Walmart and is also distributed on Amazon.
  • Magic remedies
    • Entrepreneur: Benjamín Rodríguez and Guadalupe Gómez
    • What is it ?: Boxed sweets with fun illustrations
    • Invested: Jorge Vergara invested 2.5 million for 30% with Arturo Elias Ayub.
    • Currently : The brand is still in the market with a digital presence through Amazon and Mercado Libre, as well as physical points of sale such as Gandhi bookstores, Sears and Cafebrería El Péndulo, among others.
  • Think and Paint
    • Entrepreneur: Roberto Cervantes and Moisés Rosado
    • What is it ?: Paint to turn any surface into a surface that can be used as a blackboard
    • Invested: Jorge Vergara invested 1,600,000 for 20%.
    • Currently : The company distributes its products via Amazon and its website.
  • Holix Lab
    • Entrepreneur: Ángel Adrián Contreras Gutiérrez
    • What is it ?: Sports supplements
    • Invested: Rodrigo Herrera contributed 600 thousand pesos for 40%
    • Currently: The brand has begun to position itself in the Mexican market with distribution points in the main cities and a virtual store. Since its appearance in STM it has doubled its sales.
  • Rossonero Foods
    • Entrepreneur: Enrique Espinoza
    • What is it ?: Natural tuna sausages with gourmet spices.
    • They invested: Patricia Armendáriz and Carlos Bremer, 2 million pesos for 20%
    • Currently: The product is available in supermarket chains such as Walmart, Comercial Mexicana and City Market.

Official Shark Tank Mexico accounts

Follow the official accounts of Shark Tank México and stay informed of the selection process:

Comments / 0

Related
thexboxhub.com

How to Sell Online in 2021: Step by Step Guide

Figuring out how to sell your product online can feel challenging, especially if you’re doing it for the first time. And have no idea what to expect as you embark on this journey. The truth is, you’re bound to feel even more overwhelmed when your competitors seem to be doing better while you’re stuck on how best to market your product.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

How to Start an Online Retail Business: A Step-by-Step Guide

So, you have taken the leap and started your own online retail business? Congratulations! You have a lot of learning, challenges and exhilarating successes ahead of you. Now is certainly the right time to head into the eCommerce sector, with the development of technology and digital capabilities, as well as the impact of COVID-19.
RETAIL
wpguynews.com

How Do Conversion Paths Work? A Step-by-Step Guide

As a marketer, a big part of your job is to convert qualified website visitors into leads. Simple enough. Clearly, conversions are a big deal. So how can you optimize yours? By creating conversion paths optimized to most effectively convert your ideal visitors into leads. A conversion path is the...
GOOGLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Vergara
Business Insider

More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
REAL ESTATE
GATOR 99.5

Purple Porch Light? Here’s Your Key to the Porch Light Color Code

There is a popular tune from more than a few years ago that includes this lyric, "you say it best when you say nothing at all". Sometimes we don't really need words to convey our thoughts or passions. Sometimes all it takes is a look or a glance. However, in this case, and the cases of so many other causes support can be as simple or as singular as a solitary beacon of light penetrating the darkness of the evening.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sharks#Shark Tank M Xico#Sony Pictures Televisi N#Claro Video#Japanese#Tigers Money#Dragon#Shark Tank Mexico#Sony Channel
eturbonews.com

No jab, no food: New Brunswick grocery stores can now ban unvaccinated shoppers

New provision gives grocery stores, malls and salons the option of either enforcing physical-distancing rules or requiring proof of vaccination to enter their establishments. This provision was put in place today in New Brunswick. New Brunswick has become the first Canadian province to allow grocers to ban unvaccinated food shoppers.
FOOD SAFETY
The Week

Why the good news about the Omicron variant's reduced severity may be a mirage

There's a growing, caveat-filled consensus among public health experts that the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus is both more contagious and less severe than other COVID-19 strains. The evidence for greater transmissibility is more persuasive at this point than reduced severity, but "thus far, the signals are a bit encouraging regarding the severity," Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Sourcing Journal

Intertextile Apparel and Yarn Expo Shenzhen Fairs Postponed

The global pandemic has certainly wreaked havoc on travel, and international trade shows have felt the pinch. The virus outbreak’s latest chapter forced Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo Shenzhen to defer its upcoming event. The fairs were due to take place from Dec. 8-10 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. They had already been postponed once from their original early-November date. “The organizers of Intertextile Apparel and Yarn Expo have made the difficult decision to postpone the Shenzhen editions in order to support government efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19,” Wendy Wen, senior general manager of Messe Frankfurt...
APPAREL
Entrepreneur

CometChat Raises $10 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CometChat, a communications platform-as-a-service (CpaaS) company, has raised $10 million in Series A round. The funding was led by Signal Peak Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, Range Ventures and Unbound VC, among others. The company plans to utilize the funds for expanding...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

LenDenClub Raises $10 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. LenDenClub, a P2P lending platform, has raised $10 million in Series A round co-led by Tuscan Ventures, Ohm Stock Brokers, Artha Venture Fund, Kunal Shah (founder of CRED), Alok Bansal (co-founder of Policybazaar), Ramakant Sharma (co-founder of Livspace), Hardik Pandya (Indian cricketer), Krishna Bhupal (co-founder of Promaxo).
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

WayFr Raises INR 3 Crore In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. WayFr, a futuristic SaaS platform, has raised INR 3 crore in Seed round. The funding was led by 2am VC, Relentless Ventures and other marquee angel investors. WayFr will leverage the freshly infused capital to expand its salesforce in India...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Crypto Trend: Wine & Whiskey NFTs

NFTs -- non-fungible tokens -- have been on a tear this year. The term has even been named Collins' Word of the Year 2021. While they first garnered interest in the art world (Christie's sold Beeple's...
DRINKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy