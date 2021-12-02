How to participate in Shark Tank México, step by step guide

Do you think you have a winning product or business that needs to be known? This is your chance. The popular entrepreneur show Shark Tank Mexico announced its return for a seventh season in 2022.

Sony Pictures Televisión and Claro Video reported that the new reality series that has sought to transform the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Mexico is already in search of brave entrepreneurs who want to present their business proposal to hungry investor sharks.

The multi-award-winning, audience-acclaimed entertainment program worldwide has been a watershed for Mexico's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Arturo Elías Ayub, Rodrigo Herrera and Marcus Dantus joined forces with the new sharks this season. Braulio Arsuaga, Alejandra Ríos, Marisa Lazo and Deborah Dana joined the panel to support entrepreneurs.

Image: Courtesy Shark Tank México

Throughout the season, applicants present their projects to the panel of investors in the hope of gaining financial backing and transforming, with at least one of the sharks, their project or idea into a flourishing business.

Shark Tank debuted under this name for the first time in the United States in 2009. It is a program based on the Japanese show Tigers Money (2001); in England this same format was released by the BBC as Dragon's Den. Today it has 40 successful adaptations in different territories.

How to register your business in Shark Tank Mexico

If you have a company that you want to grow, or an idea that you want to see crystallized and the only thing you lack are key partners, Shark Tank Mexico is what you are looking for.

To register you must:

1. Enter the Shark Tank México page on Sony Channel .

2. Fill out the form with general information about your business.

3. Answer questions like:

Your story in the business world

How much do you value your company?

How much investment are you looking for

What percentage of your company are you willing to give up in exchange for the investment

Among other important information that you can review in detail on the registration page

5. Once you are sure of your answers, submit your form.

6. If selected, the production of the program will contact you to let you know the next steps.

Image: Courtesy Shark Tank México

Some success stories of Shark Tank Mexico

The sixth season of Shark Tank México presented 66 projects in its 17 episodes, but in the history of its transmission it has had outstanding cases:

Kepler

Entrepreneur: Pedro Tarno What is it ?: Biodegradable insect repellants and bactericides, made with natural non-toxic materials Invested: Patricia Armendáriz 3.6 million for 45% Currently: The company has managed to position itself in both boutique hotels and large chains such as Walmart and is also distributed on Amazon.

Magic remedies Entrepreneur: Benjamín Rodríguez and Guadalupe Gómez What is it ?: Boxed sweets with fun illustrations Invested: Jorge Vergara invested 2.5 million for 30% with Arturo Elias Ayub. Currently : The brand is still in the market with a digital presence through Amazon and Mercado Libre, as well as physical points of sale such as Gandhi bookstores, Sears and Cafebrería El Péndulo, among others.

Think and Paint Entrepreneur: Roberto Cervantes and Moisés Rosado What is it ?: Paint to turn any surface into a surface that can be used as a blackboard Invested: Jorge Vergara invested 1,600,000 for 20%. Currently : The company distributes its products via Amazon and its website.

Holix Lab Entrepreneur: Ángel Adrián Contreras Gutiérrez What is it ?: Sports supplements Invested: Rodrigo Herrera contributed 600 thousand pesos for 40% Currently: The brand has begun to position itself in the Mexican market with distribution points in the main cities and a virtual store. Since its appearance in STM it has doubled its sales.

Rossonero Foods Entrepreneur: Enrique Espinoza What is it ?: Natural tuna sausages with gourmet spices. They invested: Patricia Armendáriz and Carlos Bremer, 2 million pesos for 20% Currently: The product is available in supermarket chains such as Walmart, Comercial Mexicana and City Market.



Official Shark Tank Mexico accounts

Follow the official accounts of Shark Tank México and stay informed of the selection process: