Fort Myers, FL

COVID-19: How Cases in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiSEF900 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL metro area consists of just Lee County. As of November 30, there were 17,389.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Cape Coral residents, 17.1% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 14,814 11,847.0 471 376.7
39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 23,696 13,086.9 672 371.1
37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 82,080 14,018.6 1,757 300.1
26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 20,657 14,229.6 826 569.0
19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 92,178 14,262.7 1,668 258.1
42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 22,345 14,510.8 564 366.3
38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 68,785 14,572.7 1,555 329.4
35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 123,503 15,366.6 2,536 315.5
23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 50,486 15,591.8 689 212.8
42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 16,150 15,613.4 560 541.4
34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 58,636 15,785.6 869 233.9
45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 492,004 15,882.1 8,350 269.5
36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 57,347 16,221.4 1,771 501.0
36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 424,044 16,901.1 5,289 210.8
15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 128,243 17,389.6 1,840 249.5
27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 263,986 17,557.2 4,392 292.1
18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 47,882 17,600.1 732 269.1
37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 32,742 17,974.2 694 381.0
45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 69,624 18,216.8 822 215.1
37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 90,515 18,538.8 1,603 328.3
29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 130,013 18,946.3 2,494 363.4
33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 1,276,987 20,966.3 18,275 300.0

