COVID-19: How Cases in the Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dBiSBay00 The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 0.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 1.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Carbondale-Marion, IL metro area consists of Williamson County, Jackson County, and Johnson County. As of November 30, there were 16,962.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Carbondale residents, 14.2% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,848.4 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Carbondale-Marion metro area, Johnson County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of November 30, there were 19,449.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Johnson County, the most of any county in Carbondale-Marion, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Jackson County, there were 14,383.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Carbondale-Marion.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Carbondale-Marion metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Carbondale-Marion, IL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of November 30 per 100,000 residents
16980 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 9,508,605 1,247,653 13,121.3 18,864 198.4
44100 Springfield, IL 209,167 28,922 13,827.2 309 147.7
16580 Champaign-Urbana, IL 226,323 31,475 13,907.1 218 96.3
14010 Bloomington, IL 172,578 24,779 14,358.1 227 131.5
19500 Decatur, IL 105,528 16,352 15,495.4 259 245.4
37900 Peoria, IL 406,883 64,499 15,852.0 962 236.4
40420 Rockford, IL 338,356 54,633 16,146.6 666 196.8
16060 Carbondale-Marion, IL 137,573 23,336 16,962.6 311 226.1
28100 Kankakee, IL 110,637 19,184 17,339.6 264 238.6
19180 Danville, IL 77,563 15,885 20,480.1 210 270.7

