ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Could a vaccine requirement entice movie-goers back to theaters? Maybe, expert says

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOubq_0dBiS5Nr00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — New research shows the battle to bounce back from the pandemic is continuously uphill for movie theaters and studios are doing everything they can to compete with streaming services amid the ongoing pandemic.

David Herrin, the director and founder of the film research company The Quorum , is one of the “reluctant viewers” that movie theaters are trying so hard to entice back.

“Certainly what we saw with the delta variant is that some behaviors have changed,” Herrin said, explaining that his team recently completed a study looking into why the move back to cushy seats and concessions has been so slow.

Right now, 49% of people who used to go to movie theaters are no longer bothering, Herrin said. But it’s not just because of pandemic fears.

“Overall people felt as though the movie-going experience wasn’t that great,” Herrin said. “If you throw on top of that this umbrella problem of safety concerns — then all of a sudden you’ve got these people who went from previous film-goers to former film-goers.”

So what’s a theater to do?

Some study participants said that a vaccine requirement would make them feel safer in theaters.

“The idea of wearing a mask in a movie has always been unrealistic...and quite frankly you don’t want to be taken out of the movie policing your neighbors around you,” Herrin said. “I think that’s why a vaccine mandate adds a layer of comfort.”

Cost was another underlying factor pointed out by Herrin, who said right now the whole industry needs to be cut a little slack after an incredibly difficult 18 months (making price cuts nearly impossible right now).

Ultimately, movie-going will all boil down to personal choice and whatever punches the new omicron variant throws our way, Herrin said.

Follow KNX 1070 Newsradio
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Movie Theaters Must ‘Urgently’ Rethink the Experience, Study Says

LOS ANGELES — About 49% of pre-pandemic moviegoers are no longer buying tickets. Some of them, roughly 8%, have likely been lost forever. To win back the rest, multiplex owners must “urgently” rethink pricing and customer perks in addition to focusing on coronavirus safety. Those were some of the takeaways...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Newsradio
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
921news.com

Two movies this weekend at the Amsterdam Theater

Nothing to do after you gobble turkey on Thursday for the rest of the weekend. Go See a movie at the Amsterdam Theater, located at 13134 Main Street. They have two movies scheduled!!!. On Friday, November 26th see The Grinch at 4:00pm. Movie sponsored by Linn Valley Community Pride. Then...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Business Insider

More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
MENTAL HEALTH
Wide Open Country

Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Walmart Stops Selling Popular Toy After Cocaine Rap Uncovered

Walmart is pulling a controversial toy from its shelves after a viral video revealed that its Polish-language song was about cocaine, depression and suicide. The dancing cactus toy is supposed to sing in multiple languages to help young children develop their linguistic skills. According to CTV News, the Polish-language track was more risque.
MUSIC
Upworthy

Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

Movie goers aren’t gaga for ‘House of Gucci’ but ‘Encanto’ enchants

Thanksgiving movie audiences weren’t so charmed by “House of Gucci.”. The Ridley Scott-helmed high-fashion murder saga starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, widely panned by critics, pulled in $3.39 million at the box office on the lightly attended holiday, Deadline.com reported. The flick is expected to earn $23 million before the holiday weekend is out.
MOVIES
WDVM 25

Pandemic has driven down the box office for Hollywood movie-goers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Only about half of pre-pandemic movie-goers have returned to the cinema, and Hollywood box office revenue is about half of the nearly $200 million collected before COVID. How are local movie-goers fitting into the trend? Dezi Hutchinson of Boonsboro, Maryland, said, “I’ve only seen two movies since the pandemic started and […]
BOONSBORO, MD
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

New omicron variant underscores the need for COVID vaccination, Pitt expert says

The World Health Organization is warning that a new variant of the coronavirus, named omicron, poses a high risk of infection around the globe. While no cases of omicron had been detected in Pennsylvania or elsewhere in the United States as of Monday, local health experts are keeping a close watch on the variant and urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wrkf.org

Will audiences return to movie theaters?

Though movies like “Dune” and “No Time to Die” are opening in movie theaters, attendance is still way down from pre-pandemic levels. We get an update on that and Alec Baldwin’s ABC interview on the “Rust” incident from KPCC entertainment reporter John Horn. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
MOVIES
Axios

Movie theaters go out of style

Vaccination rates are going up, people are going out to restaurants again — although the new COVID variant may get in the way — but they still aren't rushing back to the movies. By the numbers: Some 49% of pre-pandemic moviegoers are no longer hitting theaters, according to a study...
MOVIES
uscannenbergmedia.com

Movie goers drive through the pandemic

The movie theater industry, fragile amid the rise of streaming services, was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. After Los Angeles city officials ordered all movie theaters to close in mid-March of 2020, many long-standing theaters, like ArcLight and the Cinerama Dome, shut down permanently. While vaccinations against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy